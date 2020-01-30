GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0065 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $116,472.00 and $675.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,491.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.01944515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.34 or 0.04119538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00717573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00782164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,857,678 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

