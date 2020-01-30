Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

GLUU stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

