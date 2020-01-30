GMB Tops One Day Volume of $24,230.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. GMB has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $24,230.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About GMB

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

