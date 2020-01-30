GNY Hits Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, GNY has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. GNY has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $15,309.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

