Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 7,329 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,459,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

