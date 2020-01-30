Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $23.89 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,444.62. The stock had a trading volume of 175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,398.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

