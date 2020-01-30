Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $88.54 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

