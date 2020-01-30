Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 78,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.