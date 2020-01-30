Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $3,926,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.55. 1,234,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

