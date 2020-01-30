GoldCoin Achieves Market Cap of $447,601.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market cap of $447,601.00 and $924.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00716438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000512 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

