GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0107 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $106,919.00 and $471.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com.

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.