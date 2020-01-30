Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.31

Media stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 1.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,332. The firm has a market cap of $848.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

