Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.70. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.12.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

