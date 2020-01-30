Golem (GNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.04 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Golem has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $37.35 million and $2.04 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Braziliex and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ABCC, Bithumb, Binance, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Cobinhood, YoBit, Poloniex, Liqui, BitMart, Upbit, Mercatox, GOPAX, Braziliex, Koinex, BitBay, Tidex, DragonEX, Tux Exchange, OKEx, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Cryptopia, WazirX, Bittrex, Coinbe, Livecoin, Zebpay and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

