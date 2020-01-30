Goosehead Insurance Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

GSHD traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 1,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,833. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $784.53 million, a P/E ratio of 183.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,577.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,190,879.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,409,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,733,559.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

