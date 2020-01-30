Gossipcoin Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $12,923.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,974,893 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

