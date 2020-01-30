Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 217,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,571. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graco by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

