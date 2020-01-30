GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

