Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

GOOGL traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,444.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The stock has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,398.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,273.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

