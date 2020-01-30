Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0002

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020710 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119631 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

