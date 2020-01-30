Graphic Packaging Holding Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 637,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,343. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

