Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GPK traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,343. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 713,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

