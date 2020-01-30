Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $507,424.00 and $827.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,253,484,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,689,708 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

