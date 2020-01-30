Great Portland Estates (GPOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates (LON: GPOR):

1/27/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 960 ($12.63). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Great Portland Estates was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 820 ($10.79).

1/10/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/6/2020 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Great Portland Estates was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 890 ($11.71).

12/17/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 870 ($11.44). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/6/2019 – Great Portland Estates was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 921 ($12.12) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 842 ($11.08).

12/3/2019 – Great Portland Estates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 935.80 ($12.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 878.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 772.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Great Portland Estates PLC has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 953.60 ($12.54). The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

