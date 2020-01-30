Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.89.

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.31. 184,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,448. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.37.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

