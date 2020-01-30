Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

