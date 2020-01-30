GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 22,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 255,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

