Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 103,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFF. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

