GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

