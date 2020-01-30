GrubHub (GRUB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB):

1/21/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $60.00.

1/15/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

12/19/2019 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been negatively impacted by higher investments in marketing and advertisements that fully offset top-line growth. The company also provided weak fourth-quarter guidance citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Grubhub is facing significant competition from the likes of UberEats and DoorDash. However, momentum in gross food sales and active diner base is a key catalyst. Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands!, Shake Shack, Blue Apron, Dunkin' Brands Group is a major driver. Efforts to enhance delivery network and strengthen its alliance with new quality-focused restaurant are also expected to boost customer base.”

NYSE GRUB opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,876.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,319 shares of company stock worth $564,099. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

