GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,061.10 ($13.96).

GVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of LON GVC opened at GBX 894 ($11.76) on Thursday. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -29.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 892.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 770.33.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

