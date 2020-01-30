GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.23 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Binance, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. GXChain has a market cap of $30.95 million and $9.23 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Binance, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Gate.io, QBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

