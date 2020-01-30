H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 163.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HM.B shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 225 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

HM.B stock traded up SEK 16.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 206.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,599,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is SEK 189.63 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 186.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.