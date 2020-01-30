Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.82. 21,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.47.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

