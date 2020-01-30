Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.95. 18,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,756. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $159.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

