Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 307.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in KLA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.01. 111,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

