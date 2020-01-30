Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,173. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

