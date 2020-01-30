Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 206.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,758. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

