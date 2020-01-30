Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.81. 7,218,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,987. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

