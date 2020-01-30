Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,127. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.20. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $288.00 and a one year high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.