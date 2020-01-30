Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Seattle Genetics makes up 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,607.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,463. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

