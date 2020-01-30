Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Target comprises about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,326. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

