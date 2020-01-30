Hardy Reed LLC Buys 472 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

