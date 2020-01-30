Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

HOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 42,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

