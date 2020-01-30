Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 117,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,918. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

