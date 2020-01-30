Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a PE ratio of -75.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Harmonic by 308,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harmonic by 562.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

