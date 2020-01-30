HarmonyCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. HarmonyCoin has a total market capitalization of $101.00 and $12.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

