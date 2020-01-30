Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $135.65. 955,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

