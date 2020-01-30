Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.52. 2,683,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Insiders have sold 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

