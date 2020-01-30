Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEARCA:HTAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 5,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

